Oklahoma City Black Friday shopping sees return to in-person as well as steady demand for online sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans now have refrigerators full of leftovers and closets full of Christmas presents.

Black Friday shopping picked up a bit this year after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed in-person shopping in 2020.

But as KFOR’s Lauren Daniels reports, online ordering and curbside pickup still remain popular today.

“We had a lot of customers in the building early this morning – all in good holiday spirits,” said Gary Sullins, Director at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Oklahoma City.

On Friday, customers filed into Academy, filling their carts – after filling their tummies.

“People are excited to get out of the house – cooped up for so long,” Sullins said. “They’re friendly, they’re talking to us, they’re happy to see stock on the shelves.”

Store director Gary Sullins says keeping that stock on the shelves has been more challenging in the midst of global supply chain issues affecting most retailers.

“Everybody’s seen that across the board, our truck drivers, shipping authority, doing a great job,” he said.

Sullins says Black Friday traffic has picked back up this year.

However, some early pandemic shopping habits may be here to stay.

His store has 13 staff members dedicated to filling online orders, whether to be picked up curbside or shipped.

“We’ve got an army of folks that walk the store, shopping for you, the guest, ordering from home so a lot of jobs created,” said Sullins.

For Samuel and his dad, Black Friday was the perfect opportunity to prepare for a holiday getaway.

“Going to the cabin,” Samuel said.

They also did some shopping for someone very special.

“Getting some Christmas presents and a shirt for momma – getting some hunting stuff and we’re going to see if we can get a deer,” Clayton said.