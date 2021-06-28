Oklahoma City: Blue-green algae found at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families will be spending the Fourth of July weekend on Oklahoma lakes, city leaders in Oklahoma City are warning that you will have to take some precautions.

On Monday, the City of Oklahoma City announced that blue-green algae is now present at Lake Hefner.

Officials say the thick, green algae on the water’s edge is harmless, but blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins that can be harmful to people and animals.

While swimming is banned at Lake Hefner, officials say people boating and fishing should take some precautions to avoid areas with visible algae accumulation.

It’s important to do the following:

Avoid skin contact with, or swallowing, lake water

Keep pets out of the lake and from drinking untreated water

Clean fish well and discard entrails.

Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams in low levels. However, the algae can become more abundant during warm, sunny days.

Officials say the city’s drinking water remains safe to drink. Any algae that enters the treatment process is removed, along with all other toxins.

Utilities Department crews have been spot-treating areas to prevent additional algae growth.