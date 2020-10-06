Oklahoma City board approves pay increase for some teachers, support staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some staff members in the Oklahoma City Public School District may receive a pay increase this fall.

During Monday’s board meeting, the Oklahoma City Public School Board of Education voted to approve a 2020-2021 salary increase for eligible certified staff.

The certified staff members include teachers, nurses, counselors, speech and language pathologists, psychologists and library media specialists.

On the same night, the board voted to approve a 35 cent per hour increase for most eligible support staff following successful negotiations with the Oklahoma City Federation of Classified Employees AFT – Local 4574.

Bus drivers, site substitutes and skilled labor will receive other targeted increases.

“We are very grateful for the continued collaboration between OKCPS and our union partners, and we deeply appreciate the meaningful work done by our talented certified and support team members as they serve our students each and every day, ” said Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “Whether you are a teacher, bus driver, counselor, custodian or serve in one of the many other crucial roles within OKCPS, we know that you are an important piece of what makes our district so special. You are #TeamOKCPS. As always, we thank you for your service to the students and families of OKCPS.”

Compensation and language changes for both certified and support staff will become effective the first day of all eligible certified employee contracts on or after July 1, 2020.

