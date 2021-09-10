Oklahoma City Boat Club hosting national regatta at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Boat Club is hosting the 2021 VX-One North American Championship Sept. 23-25.

Officials say boats from all over the country will come to Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City to compete in the sailing event.

According to VX ONE, the boats are small, two to three person racing vessels.

“The Oklahoma VX Fleet has been supporting VX events around the country for many years now and we are extremely excited to now have the chance to support them at their home club,” said VX ONE.







Photos courtesy of The Oklahoma City Boat Club

Learn more and sign up at the Regatta Network or on the 2021 VX ONE North American Championship Facebook page.