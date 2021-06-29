Oklahoma City bomb squad investigates unattended bag along train tracks

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City bomb squad responded to reports of an unattended bag in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a report about suspicious bags left at the Amtrak station in downtown Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized that a duffle bag was left on the train tracks.

As a precaution, the Oklahoma City bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate and the building was evacuated.

Fortunately, the bag was deemed not dangerous about an hour later.

