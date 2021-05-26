Oklahoma City bookstore to host virtual Q&A with Lin-Manuel Miranda

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An actor and playwright who has made waves on Broadway will take part in a virtual event at an Oklahoma bookstore.

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name for his work bringing a founding father’s story to life, he was turning heads for ‘In The Heights’.

In his new book ‘In the Heights: Finding Home,’ Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter tell the story of the show’s humble beginnings.

While becoming a hit on Broadway, the group found a new kind of family and community.

The team rehearsed in a bookstore basement before it ever became a Broadway smash and a new feature film.

Fans can join Miranda, Hudes, and McCarter for a special ‘In the Heights Virtual Book Launch’ on Tuesday, June 15 at Full Circle Bookstore.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the authors will gather on Zoom to discuss creativity, community, and finding home. They will talk about how one neighborhood, Washington Heights, can speak to the world.

Tickets for the Zoom even is $40 plus tax, which includes a copy of the book. Interested parties can call Full Circle at (405) 842-2900.

