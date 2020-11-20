Oklahoma City broadcasting legend Don Wallace dies at 90

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Don Wallace, a beloved and legendary luminary of Oklahoma radio and television, has died.

It is with great sadness that we report news of Don’s death.

Don died at the age of 90 in Oklahoma City.

He started at WKY Radio in Oklahoma City in 1958, and then in 1965 began his popular outdoor show for WKY TV. WKY Radio was one of the oldest radio stations in Oklahoma, and WKY TV was the first TV station in Oklahoma City.

In the below video, KFOR anchor Kevin Ogle looks back on the life of this broadcasting pioneer.

And here is a gallery of photos from throughout Don’s colorful run with WKY.

The service for Don Wallace will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at New Hope Methodist Church, 11600 N. Council Road, in Oklahoma City.

