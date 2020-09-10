Oklahoma City bus damaged by debris left by suspected drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City school bus was caught in the middle of a bizarre arrest on Wednesday.

Investigators say a man was allegedly driving drunk and left behind a trail of broken glass and debris along the Broadway Extension, near Wilshire.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the suspect led them on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.

However, an Oklahoma City Public School bus that was driving along the Broadway Extension had to pull over to the shoulder when its tires were punctured by the glass and debris.

No children were on board and the driver was not injured.

