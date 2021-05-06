Oklahoma City business celebrates the Metro with solar panel installation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Air travelers touching down in Oklahoma City will soon have a sky-high glimpse of local pride with a nearly 200-foot-long ‘OKC’ spelled out in large solar panels on the roof of a local warehouse.

The rooftop installation, created by Solar Creations, sits atop the Floor Trader building and required 248 solar panels to spell out the letters.

“We wanted solar panels for the building as a cost-saving measure for operations at our 65,000 square foot outlet store and warehouse. The investment will reduce our energy footprint and ultimately reduce our annual electricity cost by roughly 57 percent,” said Bart Brewer, chief operating officer of Floor Trader.

A longtime resident of OKC and an avid Oklahoma City Thunder fan, Brewer says making a splash with the installation pattern is just the icing on the cake.

“Any commercial operation with high energy consumption will see dramatic energy savings right away, and payback periods can be as short as six years given the current tax incentives,” said Mike Wolfe, co-founder of Solar Creations and a mechanical engineer. “There are many misperceptions about ROI and efficacy, but the technology has advanced rapidly in the past several years.”

Solar Creations co-founder, Dustin Mills says although solar panels do not typically function like an emergency generator, they can be installed to feed a battery backup that will power homes and businesses in ice storms and power outages.

“After recent grid outages in the region, more decision makers are asking how they can avoid the high costs of downtime and be more self-sufficient with energy sources already at their fingertips,” said Mills.

