Oklahoma City business owner describes aftermath of nearby explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a building fire near the 200 block of Southwest 29th Street Friday morning after reports of an explosion.

When crews arrived, they found a building on fire and smoke coming from the outside.

John Crosby owns a small car dealership across the street. He says he was sitting in his office when he heard the explosion.

“It was panic for a little while; people were stopping cars to make sure they didn’t drive through,” Crosby told KFOR. “Once we noticed there was nobody inside – or at least we didn’t think so – it had already settled down. By that point, the firefighters had already started showing up.”

Crosby says someone bought the building a few months ago, but as far as he knows, they haven’t moved in yet.

No injuries were reported on scene, but Crosby says he did see one person, with apparent injuries, leave in their car shortly after the explosion.

“I could tell he was a little bit disoriented. I was like, ‘Hey, man, are you okay?’ He ignored me and kept walking down the street,” Crosby said. “I turned around and look and the back of his legs were kind of cut up.”

Officials say it’s obvious that some type of an explosion did occur at the building.

“If you notice in the building behind me, there’s a lot of glass that came out to the street,” Major Louie Marschik with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. “Which indicates a pretty strong explosion.”

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

