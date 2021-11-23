Oklahoma City car burglary suspects arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man and woman suspected of car burglaries in Oklahoma City are now behind bars.

Randy Mills and Isabel Hopson were seen breaking into a vehicle in a neighborhood near Northwest 150th and Pennsylvania on Monday.

Randy Mills and Isabel Hopson

The person who saw the break-in contacted police and gave them a description of the suspects, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department investigator.

An officer spotted Mills and Hopson just a block away.

An official said police searched the suspects’ vehicle and located several items they are believed to have stolen.