OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Catholic high school will host a fundraiser Thursday that helps raise funds for the tuition and needs of its economically disadvantaged students.

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School will host An Evening of Royals, their annual, signature fundraiser, at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 25. Cocktails will be at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program will be at 7 p.m.

Image courtesy of Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School

Corporate work study partners, community supporters, students, families and staff are invited to the celebration, which will honor Corporate Work Study Partner of the Year, Bethany Children’s Health Center, as well as Legacy Award Honoree, Cathy Keating.

The money raised will go to the school’s unrestricted funds, which supports its students, according to Rachel Roth, Marketing and Development Director for Cristo Rey.

“All of our students are from limited economic means, so to come here, their tuition is based on their household income,” Roth said. “We try to help that through fundraising; the other half is subsidized by our corporate work study partners.”

Image courtesy of Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School

Their are multiple levels of donations, with each funding a different student need.

A $5,000 donation supports a student’s education for one year; $2,500 supports a student’s tuition for one semester; $1,000 pays for a student’s laptop, which he or she will take to college; $200 covers the cost of a student’s uniform; $100 pays for a student’s transportation costs for a semester; and $50 goes to the purchase of one textbook.

Each student works for a work study partner of the school’s five days a month throughout the school year.

“That way the students help provide for their education, but they are also getting real-life work experience that they can use in their future,” Roth said.

Image courtesy of Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School

Most Cristo Rey OKC students are first-generational college bound.

“So our goal is to get them to college and provide them with the skills they need to be successful in the workplace in the future,” Roth said.

Community support is essential in paving the future for Cristo Rey students.

“The support of the community allows Cristo Rey OKC students to receive an education and experience that they otherwise may not afford,” Roth said.

Go to the Cristo Rey OKC website for more information about An Evening of Royals.