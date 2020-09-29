Oklahoma City center providing free vision exams during event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, many Oklahomans are still struggling to make ends meet.

Now, a local vision center says it will be offering free vision exams to patients on a first-come, first-served basis during a statewide event.

‘Giving Sight Day’ is a statewide event organized by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, Dr. Lam at Bona Vision Eye Center will be offering free vision exams.

The free exams will last until 12 p.m.

Organizers say Bona Vision Eye Center will also be offering free eye glasses to those who need them.

“Good vision health and clear eyesight are gifts that I want everyone in our community to have,” said Dr. Lam “I hope Oklahoma residents who haven’t been able to afford a vision exam in the past take this chance to come and get their eyes checked and see what we can do to help them.”

Bona Vision Eye Center is located at 2815 N. Classen in Oklahoma City.

LATEST STORIES: