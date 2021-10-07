Oklahoma City chase suspect apologizes while being taken to jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man on a motorcycle led Oklahoma City police on a chase Thursday afternoon, and apologized for having done so while answering KFOR’s question after his arrest.

The suspect, who later identified himself to KFOR as “David”, was pulled over near Rockwell and Reno for a traffic violation. He initially cooperated but then took off.

He ended up crashing his motorcycle near Rockwell and Melrose, slamming into a dry wall business and hitting an electrical box and a plate glass door.

A chase suspect in Oklahoma City police custody.

The suspect ran from the crash scene, but police found him within five minutes. He was allegedly hiding in tall grass.

KFOR was at the scene when he was being taken into custody.

“Why did you run?” KFOR asked.

“I ran because I want to go see my kids first before I go to jail. That’s why I did it. And I’m sorry,” he said.

Police said the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest.