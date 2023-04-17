OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro church’s roof collapsed Monday morning near I-240 and Walker Avenue due to a fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told KFOR that it is considered a total loss.

“I turned on the news this morning and was the first thing I saw, and I was basically in shock. Couldn’t believe it,” said the associate pastor of the God of No Limits Church in Oklahoma City, Roger Mandrell.

It’s a more than justified reaction from Mandrell as he woke up early Monday morning only to see on TV that his church was on fire.

“Just keep us in your prayers,” Mandrell said.

It was just before 5 o’clock in the morning when fire crews were called to the scene.

“When our first crews got here, we had heavy fire on the front side of the church, the entire front side of the church was involved in fire. It was quickly spreading through the center part of the church,” David Shearer with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

As it spread, the roof collapsed. Luckily though, no one was inside and there were no injuries to citizens or firefighters.

“This is just our building. It’s not our church. Churches are people and they’re all safe,” Mandrell said.

Firefighters eventually put out the flames, but they said afterward that it’s considered a total loss.

Church goers were only able to watch from a distance, seeing their place of worship torn apart.

Mandrell said they may not know where yet, but they will build another church and push forward.

“Everything is just still in motion right now. We don’t know, but we will be somewhere,” Mandrell said. “We’ll keep going on, one way or another. It’s kind of a little bump in the road for our ministries to this community, but we’re going to keep doing that because that’s what we do.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the church rebuild.