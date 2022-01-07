Oklahoma City church cancels Sunday service due to COVID-19 cases

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Oklahoma City church is canceling its upcoming Sunday service because of the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant.

The Rev. Randy Shrauner, Executive Minister of the Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., sent a message to congregation members stating that three full-time staff members, half of the worship team and several Sunday volunteers all tested positive for COVID recently.

Photo goes with story
Church of the Servant

“Compounding the situation is close exposure of the remainder of the programming staff, which, given the virulence of the Omicron variant, is sure to lead to additional positive diagnoses,” Shrauner said.

Church leaders said the congregation’s and staff’s health and well-being is of utmost concern.

“Please hold in prayer all those who are dealing with the virus,” Shrauner said. “This season will pass, but sadly, that day is not yet today.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter