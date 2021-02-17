Oklahoma City church comes to care center’s rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church that is known for helping those in need throughout the community came to the aid of a care center.

On Tuesday evening, leaders at Ebenezer Baptist Church learned that the South Pointe Rehabilitation and Care Center were in need of food.

Officials say pipes burst in the center’s kitchen and damaged much of the food they had in stock.

Church leaders say they learned that 150 people were in jeopardy of not being fed.

As a result, Pastor Derrick Scobey assembled a team of volunteers in pickup trucks who packed up 150 boxes of food and delivered them to the center.