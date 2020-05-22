Oklahoma City church continuing efforts to help those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma City community members are doing their part to help families who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church’s monthly Fish and Loaves Ministry Food Drive has grown more and more since the pandemic hit Oklahoma.

The church, located at 1700 N.E. 7th St., started their Fishes and Loaves Food Drive in March.

In the month of April, the church distributed 11,000 pounds of food.

“Not only are people laid off of their jobs, some not having the means of feeding their families, many are now facing evictions due to their inability to pay for shelter,” said Dr. John A. Reed, Jr., Senior Pastor at the church. “Through this effort, if we can provide some food to help stretch their food budget, maybe that will provide them the assurance of having at least a week’s worth of food and, for some, free up money to help pay other bills.”

They plan to continue their efforts to help those in need starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, by handing out veggies, meat, milk, starches and more. They will hand out food until it is all gone.

“We do not expect to receive as much this month,” Reed continued, “but we will keep giving it out until it’s all gone. God can take a little and make much.”

The distribution is a drive-through format. People are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will take your information and bring the food to your car.