OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church was engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at a church along I-240 and Walker.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the building.

As fire crews took a defensive stance against the blaze, the roof collapsed.

At this point, it is unclear what started the fire.