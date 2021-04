OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is working to feed families in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church announced that it is holding another fresh food giveaway on Friday, April 16.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., families can head to the church to pick up a free box of fresh food.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.