Oklahoma City church giving away COVID-19 vaccines along with food, home furnishings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church in northeast Oklahoma City that is known for giving back to the community is also working to make sure community members are protected against COVID-19.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a lifesaver for many families in northeast Oklahoma City.

Throughout the pandemic, the church has held fresh food and home goods giveaways to those in need. Thousands of families have been impacted by the generosity, and now church leaders say they hope to go even further and help protect families from a deadly virus.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination pod for people who are 12-years-old and older on Friday, May 14.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers will be providing the Pfizer vaccine to anyone in need of a shot.

Also, organizers say they will be giving away fresh food and hundreds of home furnishing items.

“We must do better as an African American community in getting this vaccine,” Pastor Derrick Scobey said. “That simple little [gift] card could be the motivating factor where that child receives the vaccine and they don’t get deathly sick at some point.”

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.