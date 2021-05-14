Oklahoma City church giving away COVID-19 vaccines along with food, home furnishings

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church in northeast Oklahoma City that is known for giving back to the community is also working to make sure community members are protected against COVID-19.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a lifesaver for many families in northeast Oklahoma City.

Throughout the pandemic, the church has held fresh food and home goods giveaways to those in need. Thousands of families have been impacted by the generosity, and now church leaders say they hope to go even further and help protect families from a deadly virus.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination pod for people who are 12-years-old and older on Friday, May 14.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers will be providing the Pfizer vaccine to anyone in need of a shot.

Also, organizers say they will be giving away fresh food and hundreds of home furnishing items.

“We must do better as an African American community in getting this vaccine,” Pastor Derrick Scobey said. “That simple little [gift] card could be the motivating factor where that child receives the vaccine and they don’t get deathly sick at some point.”

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report