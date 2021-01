OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church that is known for its work in the community is doing it again.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a household goods giveaway on Monday, January 18.

Beginning at 12 p.m., visitors can pick up house furnishings, personal protective equipment, toys, and assorted goods.

Organizers say they plan to give away products totaling thousands of dollars.

The giveaway will be held at the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.