Oklahoma City church giving away household goods to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is extending a helping hand to those in need.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is holding a ‘Household Goods Giveaway’ on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Organizers say they will be giving away house furnishings, personal protective equipment, toys, and assorted goods.

In all, officials say they will be giving away tens of thousands of household goods.

The church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

LATEST STORIES: