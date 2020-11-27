Oklahoma City church giving away stuffed turkey legs to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is working to make sure that everyone stays fed after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, guests will be able to come to Ebenezer Baptist Church to get a free stuffed turkey leg.

Organizers say they are giving away 500 turkey legs, thanks to Hank’s Turkey Legs and OG&E.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

