Oklahoma City church giving away stuffed turkey legs to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is working to make sure that everyone stays fed after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, guests will be able to come to Ebenezer Baptist Church to get a free stuffed turkey leg.
Organizers say they are giving away 500 turkey legs, thanks to Hank’s Turkey Legs and OG&E.
Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.
LATEST STORIES:
- Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December
- Animal rescue organization hosting ‘A Home for the Holidays’ event
- Here’s how drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter
- Is your Amazon Black Friday purchase a good deal? This tool will tell you if the price has been lower
- Local churches pay off millions in medical debt