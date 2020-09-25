Oklahoma City church giving out food to community, hosting voter registration drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A church in northeast Oklahoma City is working to make sure members of the community are well fed and can vote in the upcoming election.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, volunteers with Fairview Missionary Baptist Church will be distributing food to the community.

Also, the church’s Social Action Ministry will be onsite to conduct a voter registration drive and to assist with 2020 Census questionnaires.

“2020 has brought a lot of challenges to those of our communities but it is also a year of opportunities,” stated Fairview’s Senior Pastor John A. Reed, Jr. “We are encouraging all citizens to be actively involved in the future of our city and the nation by completing the 2020 Census and by getting registered and vote in the upcoming election. In addition to providing food to families, volunteers will be on hand to assist citizens in being counted in the Census and in being able to vote in November.”

The church is located at 1700 N.E. 7th St. in Oklahoma City.

