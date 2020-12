OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you weren’t able to take part in a massive food giveaway this past weekend, you still have a chance to get your hands on some fresh food.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting another fresh food box giveaway on Monday, Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

If you are in need, head to 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City to take part in the giveaway.