Oklahoma City church hosting city-wide Easter egg hunt for families

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate Easter, a local church says it is moving forward with a free citywide Easter egg hunt.

Council Road Baptist Church is hosting an annual Easter Family Fun day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

The free city-wide event will have four different egg hunt categories by age, plus a sensory friendly/adaptive hunt.

“The sensory hunt will take place in a controlled space and offer eggs at a variety of heights that will help children of all ability levels to enjoy the thrill of Easter egg hunts,” said Jason Arnold, Council Road Baptist Executive Pastor of Inside the Walls Ministries. “We want our egg hunts to be welcoming and inclusive for kids of all abilities. If an egg hunt by grade level is not the best fit for your child or family, we are offering a new, sensory friendly and adaptive egg hunt! This will take place in our courtyard to reduce auditory and visual stimulation.”

In addition to egg hunts, other free activities during the event will include crafts, games, snow cones and a family photo booth. Food for purchase will be available from Coit’s Food Truck.

“The Easter season is important for Council Road to observe and celebrate. Our hope through the Easter Family Fun Day is that we can share this celebration with our community. A big part of this day is also helping families come together and celebrate Easter in a way that will be memorable,” Arnold explained.