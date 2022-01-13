Oklahoma City church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Oklahoma, a local church and community organization are teaming up to protect those in the black community from the virus.

On Monday, Jan. 17, Guiding Right, Inc. and Prospect Church will host a No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the church, located at 2809 N. Missouri Ave. in Oklahoma City.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center will be on hand to provide vaccines, including boosters, to all eligible age groups.

Health leaders say getting vaccinated and booster remains your best tool at protecting yourself against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.