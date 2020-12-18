Oklahoma City church hosting food, household goods giveaway for teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church that has been a bright spot in 2020 is hosting a giveaway for Oklahoma teachers.

On Saturday, teachers and school support staff are invited to head to Ebenezer Baptist Church for a home furnishings and food box giveaway.

Organizers say they have over 2,000 boxes of fresh food to give away and over $100,000 in household goods.

Officials say the giveaway is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Participants must have proof of employment to take part in the event.