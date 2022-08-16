OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Full Gospel Central Church in southwest Oklahoma City is literally patching things up after a costly break-in.

Image courtesy of church member Grace Seo.

“I think everyone was just kind of very shocked. We didn’t really know what to do,” said Grace Seo, a church member.

As she was walking into the church to prepare for Sunday service on Aug. 7, Seo was greeted by the sun shining through a gaping hole cut into the building’s wall.

“There was a lot of sawdust on the floor, we’re assuming, because they had cut through the wood panel,” said Seo.

It didn’t take long for her, and a few others involved with the small Korean community church, to realize whoever broke in ransacked the entire building.

“All of our TVs, instruments, sound equipment, things in different rooms, different places of the building were also gone,” said Seo. “To think that someone would do something like this and steal from a church is pretty shocking. I don’t think it should happen to anyone or any organization, let alone a church.”

She added that even the church’s offering box was looted.

According to the police report, more than $50,000 worth of items were stolen.

“At this point, the case is still under investigation,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “A suspect has not been identified yet. Anyone with information, we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers.”

Seo told KFOR that the church moved into and renovated the building on South Western Avenue in the middle of 2021. Now, less than a year later, she said it’s like they have to start over again.

To help the church pay for some of that, they’re asking for donations. The link to the Go Fund Me can be found here.

“Even just a dollar helps, you know, since we are a pretty small community at our church,” said Seo. “So, it’s not something that we can handle all by ourselves.”