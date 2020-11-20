Oklahoma City church providing food boxes, turkeys to those in need this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is helping local families prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting a fresh food box giveaway on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.

Also, the church will be hosting another fresh food box giveaway plus turkeys for Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to head to 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

