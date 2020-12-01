Oklahoma City church providing free food boxes to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church that has been helping those in need throughout the pandemic is continuing its efforts during the season of giving.
Ebenezer Baptist Church will be giving away fresh food boxes on Tuesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 11 a.m.
Residents are encouraged to head to the church, located at 3600 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.
