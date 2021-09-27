Oklahoma City church suffers damage in fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City church has suffered severe damage following an early morning fire.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 800 block of S.E. Grand Blvd.

When crews arrived on scene, they realized smoke and flames were coming from the nearby Church of Christ.

Eventually, firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

Officials say they don’t have a damage estimate just yet, but the damage to the sanctuary was significant.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators believe that the blaze started outside and then went up the wall and into the church.