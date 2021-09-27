Oklahoma City church suffers damage in fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City church has suffered severe damage following an early morning fire.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 800 block of S.E. Grand Blvd.

When crews arrived on scene, they realized smoke and flames were coming from the nearby Church of Christ.

Eventually, firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

Officials say they don’t have a damage estimate just yet, but the damage to the sanctuary was significant.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Investigators believe that the blaze started outside and then went up the wall and into the church.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter