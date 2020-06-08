Oklahoma City church to hand out fresh food to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church says it is reaching out to the community by providing fresh food for those in need.

Officials with OKC Faith Church say every Wednesday during the months of June and July, volunteers will be handing out boxes of fresh food to those in need.

The giveaway will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until supplies last.

At this point, organizers say they have 1,000 boxes of fresh food to give away every week.

Organizers say anyone who would benefit from the food boxes is encouraged to head to the church parking lot, located at I-40 and Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday.

Everyone is welcome to come early and start lining up.