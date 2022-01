OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Early registration is now open for the vaccine clinic at Prospect Church, which is located on Missouri Avenue, between Northeast 26th and Northeast 30th.

The vaccines are free and those who register to attend will receive a $25 gift card.

Go to OPHA.net or call (405) 605-2099 to register.