Oklahoma City churches hosting back-to-school event for families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As children prepare for a new school year, Oklahoma City churches are hoping to help families in need with their back-to-school outreach.

OKC Faith Church and Hope In The City will host its annual back-to-school outreach on Aug. 14 at five different church locations throughout the metro.

The outreach program will take place at the following locations:

OKC Faith & OKC Faith Latino- 800 S. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City

Bethlehem Star Baptist Church – 2704 N.E. 24th St. in Oklahoma City

Generations Church – 130 S. Oklahoma Ave. in Shawnee

Southside Church – 545 S.E. 28th St. in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Bible Methodist Church – 5801 S. Douglas Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say they plan to give away 5,000 backpacks, 100,000 school supplies, 5,000 burritos and cards to win free gas or Celebration Station gift cards.

The outreach event will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 at all locations. The event is scheduled to end when supplies run out.