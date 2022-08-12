OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is participating in a Household Goods Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

Organizers say they will be giving away household furniture, furnishings, and other assorted goods.

In all, they plan to give away thousands of dollars of household goods for free.

This event will be located at Christian Faith Baptist Church, located at 500 E. Wilshire Blvd. in Oklahoma City.