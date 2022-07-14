OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local church leaders are teaming up once again to help families in need by giving away hundreds of thousands of household and outdoor products.

At a time when inflation is leading to great need – they say July 15 will be their biggest giveaway yet.

Outside Rancho Village Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, a parking lot is filling up with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods.

“We will have four 53-foot trailer loads, maybe five, that we will distribute tomorrow morning,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

This isn’t Scobey’s first giveaway – but it is the first at this location.

“As Christians, it is certainly important to be the hands and feet of Christ,” he said. “I don’t believe that he gave this to us in order for us to hoard it. He gave it to us in order for us to share, to distribute it.”

Scobey’s church is partnering with other local churches to distribute the goods donated by Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision for the biggest giveaway yet.

“The reason that it is the largest that we’ve ever had is because the warehouse space that we’ve been utilizing for the last year and a half, it is ending and we’re in the process of building a warehouse on our Ebenezer Church property,” said Scobey.

However – that’s 3 to 4 months from completion.

So in about a week – they’ll have nowhere to store the items – and the church that’s helped so many will need some help of its own.

“We’re just in need of temporary warehouse space, 5,000, 10,000 square feet of warehouse space that we can use for about 90 days – and that would help us out tremendously,” Scobey said.

Scobey is hopeful this giveaway and those beyond will continue to bless the community the way he says God would want the church to.

“They’re just so important because it really helps the most vulnerable of our city’s population,” said Scobey. “He doesn’t want us to be a reservoir, He wants us to be a river.”

The giveaway will begin Friday, July 15th at 11 am at Rancho Village Baptist Church – 1411 SW 38th St. The lines for these giveaways always form early – sometimes even the night before.

If you have warehouse space the churches can use, call 405-427-9953.