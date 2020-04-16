Oklahoma City cleaning company giving away free disinfectant in drive-thru event

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City cleaning company will be giving away free hospital grade disinfectant this weekend.

Home Maid Better, with support from the City of Mustang, will be offering the disinfectant in a drive-thru style event.

The free disinfectant is pre-approved by the EPA for use against COVID-19.

The public is invited to bring one empty, clean bottle, up to 32 ounces, to be filled with disinfectant, per vehicle. Bottles will not be available onsite. Bottle labels and information on the proper use of the disinfectant will be provided by Home Maid Better.

Participants will be asked to remain inside their vehicles and follow social distancing recommendations.

To protect the public, Home Maid Better team members will:

Follow social distancing recommendations

Wear masks and gloves

Dispense the disinfectant without touching your bottle

Fill one (1) bottle per vehicle

Home Maid Better owners, Dan and Sunny Smith, said they wanted to assist their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to find a way to help others during this difficult time and felt one of the best ways to do that is to offer this disinfectant for free to help protect our fellow community members’ homes and families,” said Dan Smith. “We are also offering several free and reduced-price housecleaning services to first-responders and medical professionals as a way of showing our gratitude for our frontline fighters.”

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Mustang Town Center, located at 1201 N Mustang Rd., in Mustang, on Saturday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last.