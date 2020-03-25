Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Oklahoma City closing playgrounds to prevent spread of COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - While it may be difficult to entertain your children for weeks on end, city leaders stress that parents shouldn't attempt to bring their kids to a playground any time soon.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says all playground equipment in the city, including equipment located at schools, is closed through April 16.

Health officials recently shared evidence that the novel coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces, like playground equipment.

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department will be placing signage around playgrounds.

Even though you can't head to a playground, you are still encouraged to get outside. Walking and jogging along trails is still allowed.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter