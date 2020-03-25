Oklahoma City closing playgrounds to prevent spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - While it may be difficult to entertain your children for weeks on end, city leaders stress that parents shouldn't attempt to bring their kids to a playground any time soon.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says all playground equipment in the city, including equipment located at schools, is closed through April 16.

Health officials recently shared evidence that the novel coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces, like playground equipment.

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department will be placing signage around playgrounds.

Even though you can't head to a playground, you are still encouraged to get outside. Walking and jogging along trails is still allowed.