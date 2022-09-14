OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Community College is celebrating its 50th anniversary by holding events for the community to enjoy.

Events will begin Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 25.

According to an OCCC press release, the public events include:

Fall Festival – Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 – 9 p.m. | OCCC Parking Lot C

Fiestas Patrias OKC – Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 – 10:30 p.m. | OCCC Parking Lot C

1972 Film Festival – Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater The Getaway – Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Sounder – Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Godfather – Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Introduction by Academy Award winning producer and OCCC Artist in Residence Gray Frederickson

An Evening with José Feliciano – Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater (Tickets on sale now.)

OKCPHIL and Fireworks – Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. | OCCC Parking Lot C

Most events are free to attend unless noted otherwise. For more information, visit OCCC’s website.