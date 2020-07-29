Oklahoma City Community College moving fall classes online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has announced that all classes scheduled for the fall will be conducted online.

The college originally promoted a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses, but due to the continued uptick in COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma and the country, OCCC’s Executive Committee unanimously recommended an online-only fall semester.

Students, faculty, and staff were notified of the change on Tuesday.

“It is clearly unsafe to invite 17,000 students back onto our campus in the midst of record-breaking new cases of COVID-19 in and around our community,” said OCCC President Dr. Jerry Steward. “It is just not safe to have classes in person at this time.”

Though classes will take place online, OCCC’s campus will remain open so students can access core services in person, including free WiFi, huddle stations, library, computers and labs. Students who wish to meet with an adviser or faculty member can do so in person, over Zoom or by phone, all by appointment. Some components of the traditional classroom which can’t be emulated online, including some specific labs, simulations, and trainings, and one-on-one services like private lessons and tutoring, will still take place in person.

“Simply put: We can’t educate students, and students can’t get a proper education, if we’re all ill,” said OCCC Provost Dr. Jeremy Thomas. “It’s up to us to keep each other safe.”

