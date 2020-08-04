Oklahoma City community comes together to form ‘Community Policing Working Group’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following several incidents across the country, Oklahoma City leaders say they are taking the first steps toward adapting better policies and techniques for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Monday, city leaders announced the formation of the Oklahoma City Community Policing Working Group.

The group will study how to expand and increase effective programs for alternative responses, youth outreach, and more.

The group was formed based on a resolution authored by Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper. The resolution recognized the progress the police department has made through the years regarding community policing. However, it challenged the working group, the city manager, and the police department to identify innovative tactics to enhance the program.

“We’ve assembled community leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to helping us improve our policing strategies,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “We expect benefits across our community, especially for our most vulnerable residents, and also for police officers performing a difficult job.”

The members are:

Maj. Ron Bacy

Maj. Vashina Butler

Pastor James Dunbar

Grace Franklin

Police Chief Wade Gourley

Erika Lucas

Pastor Michael McDaniel

Garland Pruitt

Paula Sophia

Tim Tardibono

Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson

Assistant City Manager Kenton Tsoodle (group facilitator.)

The group will have six areas of focus:

Training for police officers in crisis response

Officer access to mental health services

Alternative responses to mental health calls

Youth outreach

Expansion of homeless outreach initiatives

Creation of a neighborhood safety/violence interruption program.

The group will meet regularly starting in August and plans to present formal recommendations in 2021.

