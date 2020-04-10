Oklahoma City Community Foundation awards grants to seven organizations helping with COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is awarding more than $300,000 to seven central Oklahoma charitable organizations who are providing direct services and assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19.

In late March, OCCF established the 2020 Disaster Relief Fund.

OCCF has has received 40 letters of inquiry from local nonprofits, churches, schools and government agencies, and is working closely with applicants, and plans to fund additional proposals in the coming weeks.

OCCF is awarding a total of $304,250 in grants to the following charitable organizations.

Sunbeam Family Services

$25,000 to support their work with senior citizens, especially those experiencing homelessness who reside at their emergency shelter.

Skyline Urban Ministry

$25,000 to provide food and community support for seniors participating in their daily nutrition program and others at senior housing projects in the area.

The Urban Mission

$10,000 to support their Food Resource Center.

Health Alliance for the Uninsured

$21,500 to support increased staffing, supplies and prescription medications for their partnering low-cost clinics serving low-income, uninsured patients who have no other health care options.

Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma City

$12,750 to purchase 30 tablet computers available to be checked out by students preparing to take the GED exam, as well as others who are trying to complete course work and are without access to technology.

Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County

$60,000 to fund five weeks of an essential emergency childcare facility for first responders and health care workers.

Central Oklahoma Health Impact Team

$150,000 to provide initial funding for a shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who have Covid-19 symptoms, or those who need to be isolated from other shelter residents.