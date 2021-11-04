Oklahoma City Community Foundation distributes 70,000 daffodil bulbs, cultivating beauty in metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is cultivating floral beauty across the city.

The nonprofit is handing out daffodil bulbs to city groups such as schools, neighborhood organizations and even scout groups in their effort to beautify highly visible public spaces, including neighborhood frontages/entrances, parks, medians, schools, churches, libraries and other public land sites throughout the city.

Rebloom Oklahoma

This is the Foundation’s second year spreading bulbs among the community for its Rebloom Oklahoma initiative.

Around 70,000 bulbs will be distributed.

Rebloom Oklahoma is funded by a donor honoring a family member who loved flowers.

“Daffodils are something that come up over and over again, but it has to start somewhere,” said Brian Dougherty with the OKC Community Foundation. “So, this is a way to initiate some of that, starting in the beds.”

The Community Foundation first distributed daffodil bulbs last year and received a terrific response.

Foundation members hope it will remain an annual event.