Oklahoma City community member in critical condition after struck by vehicle while riding electric scooter, police searching for hit-and-run suspect

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the involvement of a hit-and-run driver.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local resident riding an electric scooter was critically injured when struck by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. at Martin Luther King and Reno.

The resident, whose gender and age were not provided, was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

A Police Department official said information has been developed on the hit-and-run suspect, but they cannot currently release the information.

