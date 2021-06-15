Oklahoma City company donates truck to volunteer fire department whose station was lost in blaze

Dolese hands over one of its ready-mix concrete trucks to the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured left to right: Kermit Frank, Vice President Communications & Community Relations, Dolese; Matthew Coker, Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Mike Gilliam, Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department; Scott Brewer, Vice President, Concrete Products Division, Dolese; Rey Castor, Maintenance Supervisor, Dolese; Gene Rosenfelt, Mechanic, Dolese; Brian Malatka, Maintenance Manager, Dolese.

TWIN LAKES, Okla. (KFOR) – You can always count on firefighters to come to their community’s rescue, but sometimes, firefighters could use a helping hand as well.

The Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department’s building and equipment was destroyed in a blaze earlier this year.

But an Oklahoma City-based company is helping Twin Lakes get back into firefighting form.

Dolese Bros. Co. donated a 2011 Peterbilt ready-mix concrete truck to replace one of the fire trucks destroyed in the fire. Twin Lakes fire officials plan to add a water tank to the truck to transform it into a tanker truck.

Dolese hands over one of its ready-mix concrete trucks to the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured left to right: Kermit Frank, Vice President Communications & Community Relations, Dolese; Matthew Coker, Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department; Chief Mike Gilliam, Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department; Scott Brewer, Vice President, Concrete Products Division, Dolese; Rey Castor, Maintenance Supervisor, Dolese; Gene Rosenfelt, Mechanic, Dolese; Brian Malatka, Maintenance Manager, Dolese.

“We don’t have any hydrants in our service area, and, with more than eight miles to the nearest water, we need as much as we can get,” said Mike Gilliam, Chief of Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. “This donation from Dolese not only provides an essential asset for community safety it, along with other community donations, also helps bridge the gap between the insurance funds we’ll get from our loss and the actual costs of reestablishing the department.”

Dolese personnel presented the truck to the Fire Department on May 28.

“We were saddened to learn about the fire and total loss of equipment and facilities at Twin Lakes and immediately called to offer our help,” said Kermit Frank, Vice President of Communications and Community Relations for Dolese. “We often donate trucks to first responders, like the Twin Lakes VFD, and are pleased to help Twin Lakes with their rebuilding process so they can now better serve their community.”