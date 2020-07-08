Oklahoma City company looking for participants in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City company is participating in a national study in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine clinical trial is entering phase three, and the Lynn Health Science Institute is looking for around 230 Oklahomans to participate.

“To be able to be at the forefront of a possible vaccine that can stop this virus,” Dr. Carl Griffin, the primary investigator, said. “We think that is a great thing.”

Patients in this clinical trial will get two doses of the vaccine about a month apart, and see a doctor seven times over the course of the two-year study.

The only qualifications are you have to be 18-years-old or older, in good health, and you can never have had COVID-19.

“We want to compare and see how the ones who receive the vaccine get an immune response,” Dr. Griffin told KFOR. “If they’ve already had the virus, they already have the antibody. Then it makes it difficult to sort out what the vaccine is doing.”

Unlike a traditional flu shot, Dr. Griffin says the COVID-19 vaccine they’re hoping to develop does not contain traces of the virus itself.

“These proteins with a substrate, if you want to put it in simple English, just mean it will help your immune system recognize part of the virus so it can shut it down,” Dr. Griffin said.

This is part of a nationwide study of 30,00 people from every state, and if results show promise, the vaccine could then be fast tracked by the FDA.

“The company is already, every month, producing over 400,000 dosages,” Dr. Griffin said. “Being ready so if it does happen, then it’s ready to go instead of us trying to catch up down the road.”

Dr. Griffin says the side effects are generally relatively mild and include soreness at the injection site, and mild fever.

The study begins on July 28, and participants will receive $2,000.

If you are interested in signing up for the clinical trial, you can visit the Lynn Institute’s website.

LATEST STORIES: