OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after being shot by a convenience store employee Saturday night near SW 29th and Blackwelder.

“Not sure what that policy is on whether that person can carry the firearm at the time or not, but they were armed,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the OKC Police Dept.

Police were called to the scene at a 7-Eleven around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“When officers got there, one person was found deceased,” Quirk said.

But the details surrounding what led up to the deadly violence aren’t clear just yet.

“The victim in this case and an employee of the store became engaged in an altercation that resulted in the victim being shot,” said Quirk.

Police say a second person was hit by a stray round as well.

“They were taken to a local hospital – treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” Quirk said.

As for the employee who fired the shots, they were interviewed and released.

No arrests have been made.

“Ultimately, it will be the D.A.’s decision on filing formal charges,” said Quirk.

The person who was killed has yet to be identified.

KFOR has reached out to 7-Eleven for comment and to find out if the employee was allowed to be carrying a firearm. We have not heard back yet.