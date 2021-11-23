Oklahoma City Council approves changes to EMSA ambulance services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council has approved a plan that would allow EMSA to add specific ambulances to save more lives.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council unanimously approved EMSA’s plan to initiate Basic Life Support tiered 911 ambulance services.

911 BLS ambulances are staffed by two EMTs and will only respond to non-life threatening calls. As a result, officials say Advanced Life Support ambulances will be available for life-threatening medical emergencies.

“We believe initiating 9-1-1 BLS ambulances will allow our paramedic resources to be available to better meet the needs of our patients, especially those in the most serious situations,” EMSA President & CEO Jim Winham said.

